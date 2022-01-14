Art exhibit set to open in Roxbury

ROXBURY — The next exhibit by Roxbury Arts Group will be “The Wilderness Diary,” a series of nine portrait paintings along with a companion book and partnering audio recording by Jessica Farrell. it will run from Jan. 22 to March 5, in Walt Meade Gallery at 5025 Vega Mountain Road in Roxbury.
According to a media release, inspired by the diary of the artist’s aunt that was kept during her struggle with bipolar disorder in the 1960s and ‘70s, an artist reception will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, when members of the public are invited to attend, meet the artist, and learn more about the work.
An Artist Talk will take place via Zoom at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19. Email Samantha Nick at community@roxburyartsgroup.org to register. The reception, talk and visits to the Walt Meade Gallery are free and open to all.
As further stated in the release, Farrell is a self-taught painter who grew up in southern Indiana. The paintings to be exhibited were done using acrylic paints on wood.
Farrell spent her early adulthood living in New York City, working as a commercial photographer and attending evening drawing classes at the School of Visual Arts. Farrell’s paintings reflect her self-described fascination with the natural world and the interconnection of all living things. Influenced by the rural surroundings of her locale in the Catskills, her work explores the vast, raw landscape, verdant forests, abundant wildlife and the people that live in her community.
As a mental health advocate, Farrell is known to gravitate toward themes that speak to the power and fragility of the human condition and provoke public discourse.
COVID-19 guidelines are detailed at roxburyartsgroup.org.
Call 607-326-7908 for more information.
