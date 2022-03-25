EARLVILLE — The “50th Anniversary Retrospective Gallery Exhibit, 1972 ~ 2022” opened March 19, at Earlville Opera House at 18 E. Main St. in Earlville. It will remain on display through Oct. 22.
According to a media release, visitors to the collective exhibit will see a celebration of history in the form of visual art creations that highlighted gallery.
Works are accompanied by statements from each artist’s experiences and memories with the Opera House.
Francis Timothy “Tim” Walsh, the very first exhibiting artist at EOH is participating in the show with “Three Landscape Studies.”
Galleries are part of the multi-arts programming offered at EOH. Exhibits are always free and open to the public. Whenever possible, the galleries also serve as a tool for arts education.
Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon until 3 p.m. Saturday.
The multi-arts center at EOH is considered a mecca for arts and culture in rural Central New York. The Opera House offers classes for children and adults; exhibits the work of local and regional as well as national artists; and stages performances ranging from community theater to nationally renowned musicians.
