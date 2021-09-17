COOPERSTOWN — Area residents and visitors are invited to the opening for the latest painting show at the Art Garage, “Direct from Nairobi: Adam Masava,” from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept 18.
The exhibit is the finale show in the High Alert Artists Speak Out series and presents the Kenyan artist’s first U.S. show in New York State. The exhibit will remain through Nov. 13. The Art Garage is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. most Saturdays and daily by appointment.
According to a media release, Masava is a self-taught Kenyan artist who was raised in an informal settlement in Nairobi where he draws upon positive inspiration from the people of his community who he portrays.
He started painting eight years ago and has since established a name for himself both locally and internationally.
He incorporates different media in his art. The most distinctive is his use of bits of lightweight corrugated metal sheets as his canvas. He re-purposes the metal with the end result described as eloquent and elegant textured art pieces.
In Nairobi Masava has been awarded numerous art commissions including for agencies and schools. His work is in numerous nonprofit, corporate and private collections, including the Sanergy Corporation Headquarters in Makuru. He has exhibited locally and globally.
Also, Tom Nussbaum: Art and Objects, a retrospective, has been held over by acclaim until Oct. 10.
Visit FBArtGarageCooperstown, call 607-547-5327 or text 315-941-9607 for more information.
