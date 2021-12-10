COOPERSTOWN — Artist Ashley Norwood Cooper will discuss her work in the “New Work” exhibit at the Art Garage on Beaver Meadow Road at 10 a.m., Saturday Dec. 11.
Because only a limited number of guests with reservations can be accommodated in the gallery for the live event, her talk will be recorded and made available later. Text 315-941-9607 or call 607-547-5327 for reservations.
The gallery will post excerpts of the talk on its Facebook page as soon as possible and will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday for regular viewing following the program.
Also on display are landscape paintings by Tracy Helgeson and ceramic/textile sculptures and small stoneware bowls by Marcie Schwartzman. Guest artist Robert Seward will present a body of ceramics including candlesticks and small tile-shaped plates. The show will remain through Dec. 21.
According to a media release, Cooper lives in Cooperstown and teaches part-time at SUNY Oneonta. Her work in the gallery includes suspended encaustic bees and paintings of bees and their keepers.
Her art is reported to have garnered attention in the New York Times some time ago, when art critic Jillian Steinauer reviewed a group show and noted, “I would be remiss if I didn’t mention one figurative painter here, Ashley Norwood Cooper, in high-key color. Cooper renders intimate scenes of women who seem immersed in their interior lives and creativity (always with cats at hand). Tender and funny, the works stopped me in my tracks.” (New York Times, March 5, 2020). Her works have also been reviewed in The Guardian.
As further stated in the release, Cooper earned her master’s degree in fine arts in painting from Indiana University and her undergraduate degree in Latin at the University of Georgia. She exhibits regularly in galleries in Seattle and New York,
A self-described middle class mom trying to raise a family in Cooperstown “in a world I cannot understand or soothe,” Cooper shared in the release that she uses the paintbrush relentlessly ‘to deal with whatever vexes her.’
