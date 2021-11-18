COOPERSTOWN — The Art Garage will have an open house and reception for area residents and visitors from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19, with an outdoor portable warming pit and complimentary hot beverages inside.
According to a media release, Tracy Helgeson, Ashley Norwood Cooper and Marcie Schwartzman, the three artists featured in the Main Gallery, will be present. In addition to works featured in the “New Works” show, Schwartzman will offer small stoneware bowls each ringed with a band of glazed beads. The show will remain up through Dec. 31.
The show “Adam Masava: Direct from Nairobi,” held over until Nov. 30, is featured in the Middle Bay. Masava, who lives outside Nairobi in Mukuru, an informal settlement that he calls “an infamous slum,” will discuss his work in an international Zoom interview scheduled for noon Thursday, Nov. 18, 8 p.m. Nairobi time. Interested attendees may email leartgarage@gmail.com for more information.
As further stated in the release, Schwartzman, who has been developing her ceramic/fiber art form for two decades, will present three pieces created sequentially last summer for the Smithy’s elements shows, now united for the first time.
Schwartzman’s ceramics feature a specific textile choice that melds with the stoneware form and collectively suggest air, fire and rain. A seamstress, she worked to combine two seemingly incongruous elements into a harmonious whole.
Cooper creates scenes that reflect aspects of domestic life, including what she describes as the drama, the sweet and the mundane. She now introduces fireflies and bees, as well as a new sculptural installation of over-sized encaustic bees suspended from the rafters.
Helgeson continues to focus on the colors and forms of the landscapes that surround her populating her works with an occasional barn or farm house. New works feature autumn trees in smaller more intimate pieces.
Kenyan artist Masava’s one-man show offers paintings on corrugated metal of the industrious inhabitants of his community, painted from an on-high perspective — the Mukuru Art Club he founded for at-risk youth. People scurry about their everyday business, industrious and with dignity, in the final show in the Art Garage’s four-part social justice series.
Louis Sherry’s suspended sculptures, which he considers to be birdhouses, are in the Third Bay.
The Art Garage, at 689 Beaver Meadow Road, is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily by texting 315-941-9607 or calling 607-547-5327.
