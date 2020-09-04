The Art Garage outside of Cooperstown will present a new version of its annual ‘Taj Garage’ with a Labor Day trunk show.
The show will be from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday and Monday, Sept. 6 and 7, at the gallery at 689 Beaver Meadow Road. Part-time East Meredith residents Steve Clorfeine and his wife, Jenny Bates, will bring in crafts by artisans from Nepal and India. Admission is free.
Browsers will find an array of handcrafted items, many reflecting traditions going back millennia, including pottery, jewelry, household fabrics and shawls from hand-blocked cottons to lavish silks and wool-silk blends as well as Buddhist objects, organizers said in a media release.
“All works were selected on-site from people I’ve been working with for many years as artists, designers or merchants,” Clorfeine said in the release. He will unveil items from his last pilgrimage to Nepal since its earthquakes, and will informally share those experiences throughout the event.
Clorfeine became interested in the array of artisans’ creations following a six-month stay in Southeast Asia in the mid-1990s, the release said. Through 2018, he returned annually with his wife as part of their Buddhist journey of faith.
Clorfeine’s connection to Cooperstown started in the 1980s when he was a New York Foundation for the Arts Visiting Artist Fellow. Eager to bring Clorfeine to Cooperstown, Sydney Waller, then a founding director of the nonprofit art space Gallery 53 Artworks and now owner of The Art Garage, established a community-wide cultural collaboration, supported in part by the Arts in Education program. During the weeklong community residency, Clorfeine developed interactive programs for a broad range of ages: from high school to preschools.
He returns often to teach his creative writing workshops, now working closely with English teacher, Rebecca Burk-Sciallo. He has also co-presented workshops with Otego artist Charles Bremer.
For more information, contact Waller at LeArtGarageCooperstown on Facebook, text 315-941-9607 or call 607-547-5327.
