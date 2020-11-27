Fenimore Art Museum has added new dates for its “Art in the Dark” tours.
During the unusual tours, museum guides lead guests through the galleries of American folk art and fine art by lantern light, stopping along the way to share some of the mysterious, melancholy and untold stories within the artworks, presenters said in a media release. Hidden secrets within the paintings will be revealed with the help of a special ultraviolet light.
The 45-minute tours are offered three times per day and are limited to up to eight guests each. They will be offered at 4:30, 6 and 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays Dec. 4 t through Dec. 19. Reservations are required. Tickets are $15 for members and $17 for non-members. To purchase tickets, visit FenimoreArt.org or Eventbrite.com.
Those who attend are required to wear face masks.
The museum is at 5798 State Route 80 just outside Cooperstown.
