Visitors will have a chance to see Fenimore Art Museum’s collections next month in a way never experienced before — in the dark — with its Art in the Dark tours.
Museum guides will lead tours through the galleries of American folk art and fine art by lantern light, stopping along the way to share some of the mysterious, melancholy and untold stories within the artworks. Visitors will be able to discover hidden secrets within the paintings with the help of an ultraviolet light, presenters said in a media release.
The 45-minute tours will be offered twice per night and are limited to up to eight guests each. Tours will take place at 6:30 and 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays Oct. 21, 22, 28, and 29. Reservations are required.
Tickets will cost $12.50 for members or $14 for non-members. Face masks will be required.
Fenimore Art Museum is at 5798 State Highway 80 outside Cooperstown.
To purchase tickets or more information, visit FenimoreArt.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.