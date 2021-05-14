Experimental video artist Julien Miller of Fly Creek will be the Art Garage’s first artist-in-residence from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday through Monday, May 15 to 17, and again on May 22 and 29.
According to a media release, visitors will see him working on several ongoing projects using a digital drawing pad, as well as traditional and experimental processes which he will demonstrate.
Miller’s visit to the Art Garage coincides with “The Sibling Show,” that features two of his animations, Thrown and Zapace, and is being called “A Closer Look at The Sibling Show: Meet Julien Miller, Artist-in-Residence.” The show also highlights the work of Miller’s sisters, Sophie and Ginger Miller.
Textiles by Ada Yonenaka, figurative carvings and composed photographs by Lavern Kelley and ceramics by Robert Seward are also on display.
The Art Garage will be open every day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through May 29. Call 607-547-9607 to arrange a time to go.
Visits with Miller may be reserved by calling 607-547-5327, emailing julienhmiller@gmail.com or stopping by the Art Garage at 689 Beaver Meadow Road in Cooperstown.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.