Artist to release album at Empire House

Rick Iacovelli will release his album “Wishing Well” during a performance at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28, at the Empire House at 136 Marion Ave. in Gilbertsville.
Iacovelli is a singer/songwriter/artist/studio musician and producer who lives in Deposit. He has recorded several albums and produced the song “Starling,” sung by Sheila Geer, who also co-produced the song and sang it in French and English. The two have also performed as a duet, Iacovelli said.
“Wishing Well” is produced by Iacovelli and co-produced by Jeff Stachyra from Dirt Farm Band and owner of NewClear Studios in Windsor, Iacovelli said. At the Gilbertsville performance, he will sing and play 12-string guitar during the first solo performance of “Wishing Well.” On the album, he said, he also plays guitar, calliope, moog, piano, hammond and farfisa organ and synthesizer.
Guest musicians on the album are Tony Paoletta, a Nashville studio musician on pedal steel guitar; Bob Damiano, a songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and vocal arranger; Mike Ricciardi, drummer in the group Badfinger; jazz musician and horn player Bruce Dedrick from the group Free Design; Jim Dwyer, on lead guitar and Stachyra on drums, guitar and harmonica.
There is also a DVD of all 12 songs on the album and an art book, with lyrics, which Iacovelli created that accompanies the CD, he said.
