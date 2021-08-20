Artist to share her 'soulful' style

ROXBURY — The Roxbury Arts Group will present Kyshona in concert at the Roxbury Arts Center at 5025 Vega Mountain Road in Roxbury at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21.
According to a media release, Kyshona lends her voice and music to those who feel they have been silenced or forgotten. She blends roots, rock, R&B and folk with lyrical prowess to uplift the marginalized and bring awareness to the masses.
Kyshona began her career as a music therapist, writing her first songs with her patients — the students and inmates under her care. Since then, she has learned how to balance her music career with her passion to heal the hurting.
Kyshona has shared the stage with Wynonna Judd, Lake Street Dive, Meiko, Margo Price, Even Stevens, JD McPherson, Anthony David, Cracker. Audiences will often find a common thread of overcoming, hope and empowerment in her songwriting and storytelling. She uses her emotional intelligence to create her unique bluesy and soulful style of music.
Tickets are $19 and $17 for students and seniors. Tickets purchased on the day of the performance will be $24. Children 9 and younger will be admitted for free.
Visit roxburyartsgroup.org or call 607-326-7908 for tickets and more information.
