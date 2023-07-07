DELHI — Delaware Pantry’s next show of its 2023 season is “Catskill Plein Air Paintings” by Elissa Gore. It will be featured with an opening reception from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 8.
According to a media release, Gore is trained in painting as well as sculpture and medical illustration. She also taught college for 20 years. Since 1997, she’s painted landscape full-time. Her works will be found in corporate, health care and private collections. Gore has had 30 solo exhibits.
Delhi Pantry is at River Meadow Farm at 21780 State Highway 28 in Delhi.
