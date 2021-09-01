Artist to talk about exhibit Friday

The Art Garage will host an artist’s talk at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4, at the gallery at 689 Beaver Meadow Road near Cooperstown.
Tom Nussbaum will speak about his solo show “Art + Objects 1962-2021: A Retrospective,” which will be on display through Sept. 14. The gallery will open at 5 p.m. Admission is free, but because space is limited, reservations are recommended.
Nussbaum has worked creatively since childhood, according to a media release. The show represents six decades of his work, beginning with the toys he invented in 1962 at the age of 9 — flag-flying ice boats made with paperclips — and continues with a variety of colorful figurative and abstract work to his current series of sculptures, presenters said in a media release. Originally from Minnesota, Nussbaum is now based in Burlington Flats and East Orange, New Jersey, after living in New York City and Montclair, New Jersey.
His work was first seen in Cooperstown at Gallery 53 at 53 Pioneer St. in the 1980s, an experience that led to his establishing roots in Otsego County, the release said. He is known for his variety of imaginative and quirky work including sculpture, large scale public artworks, drawings, paper cuts, prints, interactive children’s books, animations and functional design objects.
The Art Garage exhibit includes a pop-up shop of design objects including decorative hat racks, candle/napkin/letter holders, modernist creature jewelry, posters, frameable greeting cards, books and activities for kids — functional interactive art made of painted black metal
Nussbaum’s work has been exhibited in galleries and museums across the nation and internationally. He has completed 40 site-specific public art commissions in a variety of settings from Princeton, New Jersey, to Minneapolis, Minnesota, to Washington, D.C., in plazas, train stations, schools, hospitals, libraries, environmental centers and playgrounds, the release said. He has lectured at colleges and universities, and served on many panels and juries. He has been awarded two New Jersey State Individual Artist Fellowships and is a three-time MacDowell Colony Fellow.
The show runs parallel to The East Orange NJ Black Lives Matter Project in the middle bay, that features a five-minute documentary about the creation of the 9,000-square-foot mural and artwork by five of the muralists, all women, who are from the Newark area. Nussbaum, whose studio is in East Orange, is instrumental in bringing the project to The Art Garage, according to the release.
The gallery is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sunday, except Sunday, Sept. 5, and reduced hours on Sept. 4. Appointments may be made at other times by calling or texting 315-941-9607. For more information call 607-547-5327 ore visit www.facebook.com/TheArtGarageCooperstown.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.