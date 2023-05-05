TREADWELL — The Word & Image Gallery at Bright Hill Literary Center at 94 Church St. in Treadwell will host “Uncommon Creatures,” an exhibit featuring the “Illuminations and Translations of the Anglo-Saxon Riddle Poems from the thousand-year-old Exeter Book” by Bertha Rogers.
The Exeter Book riddles are described as a fragmentary collection of verse riddling in Old English found in the later 10th century anthology of Old English poetry known as the Exeter Book.
According to a media release, Bright Hill will host a free opening reception and gallery talk from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 6, and “Riddle Poem” workshop from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 20. “Uncommon Creatures” will remain on view through Saturday, June 3.
The requested registration for the workshop may be completed by emailing info@brighthillpress.org.
Rogers is a poet, translator, visual artist, and master teaching artist. She has been a poet and visual artist-in-residence for arts education programs in schools, workshops, and colleges, among them the Bright Hill Literary Workshops for Kids, now in its 31st year. She has exhibited in galleries in the counties of Delaware and Otsego and throughout New York and New Jersey.
The Word & Image Gallery will be open by appointment following Saturday’s opening.
Visit www.brighthillpress.org or call 607-829-5055 for more information.
