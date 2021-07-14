NORWICH — Artist instructor June Tyler has shared the art of papermaking with her students at her Pondside Pulp and Paper studio for 25 years. The Mariea Brown and Raymond Loft Galleries will showcase pieces created during that time.
The exhibit “25 Years of Papermaking at June Tyler’s Studio: Pondside Pulp and Paper” will open at 5:30 p.m. Friday, June 16, with a public reception. Two-dimensional art and sculpture made by Tyler and her many students will be featured.
A college-level teacher, Tyler taught paper and printmaking at Hartwick College from 2001 to 14 and retired from SUNY Oneonta in 2017.
She leads papermaking workshops throughout the Northeast, including at her studio every summer through early fall and has participated in many solo and group shows.
The exhibit, to run from July 16 to 30, will close at noon on the last day.
A demonstration video recorded with Tyler at Pondside Pulp and Paper will also debut Friday at www.facebook.com/chenango artscouncil/.
The Chenango Arts Council is at 27 W. Main St. in Norwich.
Contact info@chenangoarts.org or 607-336-2787 for more information.
