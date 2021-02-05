Earlville Opera House will host a new virtual gallery exhibit Feb. 13 to March 20 at its website, earlvilleoperahouse.com
Works by Jean Somlo and Phil Leith-Tetrault will be featured
“Over many years my style has evolved from realism in oils to abstraction in acrylic,” Somlo said in a media release. “This series of 23 abstract acrylic paintings on gallery wrapped stretched canvas is a recent experiment with color, shape and line.”
Leith-Tetrault’s work explores the idea of “beauty in desolation,” presenters said in the release. Inspired by his childhood trips to Greenland, Newfoundland, and Northern Quebec, he emphasizes “the pristine beauty of these environments as well as their loneliness and distance from the modern world.”
“The landscapes suggest places free of society’s grip, places without boundaries or rules,” the release continued. “There, beauty and desolation are inseparable and reinforce one another.”
He creates landscape prints using illustration software. He draws organic shapes in the form of old houses, mountains, trees, rocks, and flowers before filling them with vivid color and photographed textures, the release said.
