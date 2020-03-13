Black Feathers to close Coop Concert Series
COOPERSTOWN — The Cooperstown Concert Series will conclude its 50th season Saturday, March 21, with The Black Feathers.
The duo, life partners Ray Hughes and Sian Chandler, have melded Americana, folk and acoustic indie rock sensibilities, since 2012, according to a media release.
The concert will be at 7:30 p.m. at The Otesaga Resort Hotel. For more information and tickets, visit cooperstownconcertseries.org or call 607-547-1812.
Magic event to be held Sunday at Green Earth
ONEONTA — The Green Earth will host a performance by “The Amazing Great” at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 15, in the store’s community room at 4 Market St.
According to a media release, the show will be a unique close-up sleight-of-hand and mental magic.
All seats are general admission, $15, and limited to 26. For additional information, call 607-432-6600. Tickets are also available at the store and the Green Toad Bookstore at 198 Main St.
CCS to present ‘Clue on Stage’
COOPERSTOWN — The Cooperstown Central School seniors and juniors will present Jonathan Lynn’s “Clue on Stage” at 7 p.m. beginning Thursday, March 19, at the N.J. Sterling Auditorium at 39 Linden Ave.
Additional performances will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Admission to all performances is $5. The show is directed by Rebecca Burk-Sciallo and Angela Eldred.
“Clue on Stage” is described by broadwaylicensing.com as a “hilarious farce-meets-murder mystery,” and is based on the popular board game.
Bright Hill to offer intensive poetry workshop
“Seeing Things: An Intensive Poetry Workshop with Robert Bensen,” will be offered at Bright Hill Press and Literary Center of the Catskills from Monday, March 16, through Monday, May 18, for 10 sessions, from 7 to 9 p.m.
The cost will be $225. Financial scholarships are available for those in need. The workshop will meet at the Bright Hill Community Library at 94 Church St. in Treadwell.
To register, email info@brighthillpress.org or call 607-829-5055.
