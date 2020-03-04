Play reading series to begin at Fenimore
COOPERSTOWN — “Tracy Jones” written by Stephen Kaplan and directed by Karen Butler will open the Fenimore Art Museum’s NEXT! Readings of New Works by Regional Playwrights at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 7.
According to a media release, “Tracy Jones has rented out the back ‘party room’ of Jones Street Bar and Grill: the Place for Wings and Things, a typical chain restaurant. Jones is throwing a party to which she’s invited every woman in the world who is also named Tracy Jones. Tracy Jones has been sitting for over an hour alone, nursing her Diet Coke, waiting for any other Tracy Joneses to show up. Tracy Jones’ epic loneliness is about to be tested beyond anything she ever imagined.”
Admission is free but cash donations are accepted. The Fenimore is at 5798 state Route 80 just outside of Cooperstown in the town of Otsego.
DCHA book talk to discuss Catskill witches
DELHI — Author Samantha Misa will speak at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at the Delaware County Historical Association in Delhi about her book, “Witches of the Catskills: 13 Stories of Witchcraft from New York’s Catskill Mountains.”
Admission is free and refreshments will be served. Books will be available for $10, and Misa will sign books after her talk.
DCHA is at 46549 state Route 10 in the town of Delhi. Call 607-746-3849 or email dcha@delhi.net for more information.
