Fenimore, Farmers’ to post virtual exhibits
COOPERSTOWN — Although both museums are temporarily close, throughout the month of April, Fenimore Art Museum and The Farmers’ Museum will share several virtual experiences, which includes glimpses of their new exhibitions, collections, programs and more via Facebook, Instagram and the museums’ websites.
The Fenimore will feature virtual walk-throughs and objects from new exhibitions including “Blue Gardens: Photographs by Gross and Daley”; “Prismatic Beauty: American People and American Art”; and “Elegant Line/Powerful Shape: Elements of Native American Art.” The virtual exhibitions include short videos featuring objects from the museum’s amazing collections of folk art, fine art and Native American art. There will also be crafts for kids at home, with instruction from members of the museum’s education staff.
The Farmers’ Museum will share information on objects from its vast collections and offer instructional videos, including a series on spring gardening. Other videos will focus on cooking historic recipes, soap making, quilting and weaving. For kids, there will be updates on the farm animals, as well as videos created especially for children.
Follow both museums on Facebook and Instagram or sign up for their e-newsletters for the latest information.
Stuff of Dreams cancels April show
ONEONTA — Stuff of Dreams Productions has cancelled its production of “Bad Seed” by Maxwell Anderson, which was originally scheduled for April 17 to 26. The next production, in conjunction with Bigger Boat Productions, will be Sinclair Lewis’ “It Can’t Happen Here,” adapted for the stage by Tony Taccone and Bennett S. Cohen and is scheduled to run Oct. 16 to 25 in Oneonta.
