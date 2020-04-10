Catskill Choral Society cancels spring concert
The Catskill Choral Society announced the cancellation of its spring concert, which was scheduled for Friday, May 1 and Saturday, May 2.
Rehearsals will resume in the fall in preparation for the winter concert in early December, according to a media release. For more information, go to www.catskillchoralsociety.com, call 607-431-6060, email ccc@catskillchoralsociety.com or find Catskill Choral Society on Facebook.
Because of the loss of revenue from canceled ticket sales, the group is taking donations from community members. The group is planing “lavish musical programming for 2021,” selected by Artistic Director G. Roberts Kolb, in connection with its 50th year.
Gifts may be sent to PO Box 135, Oneonta, NY, 13820.
Imani Winds Quintet April show canceled
The Oneonta Concert Association has canceled the performance by the Imani Winds Quintet scheduled for Friday, April 24, at the First United Methodist Church in Oneonta. According to a media release, the band will be rescheduled, if possible, for another show.
For more information, call 607-441-3312.
Stuff of Dreams plans fall production
With its spring show canceled, Stuff of Dreams Production is working on its fall production, which will be based on the Sinclair Lewis work, “It Can’t Happen Here,” as adapted for the stage by Tony Taccone and Bennett S. Cohen.
Written in 1935 as a warning about Nazism and Fascism, the play follows the rise of a demagogue Democratic senator who is elected president with promises of bringing America back to greatness. It is also the story of Doremus Jessup, a liberal newspaper editor in Vermont who continues to believe everything will turn out all right.
There are more than 50 characters, so most actors will have multiple roles. Those who are interested will begin meeting in the summer to plan the production, assign/request roles and begin rehearsals. The production will run from Friday, Oct. 16, through Sunday, Oct. 25, with shows on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.
For more information, contact Gary Stevens at gestevens17@gmail.com.
Group to stream Phil Ochs Song Night
Walkabout Clearwater Coffeehouse will stream a concert featuring Phil Ochs at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 11.
Hosted by Sonny Ochs and featuring performances by Reggie Harris, Pat Wictor, Greg Greenway and Collen Kattau, as well as special guest, Hudson Valley Sally, the concert will feature the music of folk music singer Phil Ochs.
The cost is $20 and tickets and info are available at Brownpapertickets.com/event/4354739. For more information, contact Carole Siegel at caroleejlp@aol.com or 914-946-1625.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.