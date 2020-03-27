Music on Delawareto hold virtual shows
WALTON — Music on the Delaware’s concerts and the Coffeehouse at the Walton Theatre series are canceled for the next few weeks, because of the coronavirus pandemic, but the series will continue with live music via online streaming services.
The group’s Virtual House Party began Thursday, March 26, and will continue with performances streamed on Zoom.
Go to Music on the Delaware on Facebook for more information.
Stagecoach Run canceled for 2020
TREADWELL — The Stagecoach Run Art Festival has canceled its 2020 summer events because of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a media release.
Artist fees will be refunded by whatever method they were received.
The group also announced dates for its 2021 festival, which will take place Saturday, July 10 and Sunday, July 11.
Go to stagecoachrun.com for more information.
Orpheus Theatre suspends programs
ONEONTA — Orpheus Theatre has announced it is suspending all programming until further notice, according to a media release. Productions of “Big the Musical,” originally scheduled for May 1 to 3, and “Newsies,” originally scheduled for June 12 to 14, will be postponed to a later date, and ticket sales are on hold at this time. If you have already purchased tickets, email orpheus.orpheustheatre@gmail.com to either getting a refund or a credit for tickets when the productions occur.
The group will be re-evaluating its programming after April 13.
CRT to delay startof 2020 season
GREENE — The Chenango River Theatre has put on hold its upcoming 14th season, according to a media release. “Under the current circumstances, it’s unlikely that we’d be able to open our season on May 22 as originally scheduled,” the release said.
“Because our facility doesn’t have enough heating capacity to allow performances past early November, this delay means we will be trying to go with a 3-play season instead of our usual 4. At this time, it doesn’t make sense to pick the date for when we’ll start,” the release continued.
Ticket sales will also be suspended during this hiatus. Go to www.chenangorivertheatre for more information.
