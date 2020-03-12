NEXT! series to continue with ‘Three Days in Late Summer’
OTSEGO — The NEXT! play-reading series will continue at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at the Fenimore Art Museum, with a reading of “Three Days in Late Summer,” written by John Paul Porter and directed by Gary Koutnik.
According to a media release, “‘Three Days in Late Summer,’ is an intimately epic drama, which chronicles three decades of change for the Cunningham family from the summer of 1972 to the summer of 1996. As each of the Cunningham children is pulled toward their own life and destiny, they find themselves drawn back to their family homestead in Kansas, where they prepare to face demons that have remained buried for decades.”
Admission is free and cash donations are welcomed. The museum is at 5798 state Route 80, near Cooperstown. For more information, please call Mike Tamburrino at 607-547-1453 or visit FenimoreArt.org.
‘Peter Pan Jr.’ to beperformed at GCCS
GILBOA — The Gilboa-Conesville Central School Drama Club will present “Peter Pan Jr.” at 4 p.m. Saturday, March 14 and 2 p.m. Sunday, March 15, at the school’s Mathew M. Murray Auditorium, at 132 Wyckoff Rd. in Gilboa.
Ticket prices are $10 for adults, and $5 for students and senior citizens. Children 5 years and younger will be admitted free.
In “Peter Pan Jr.,” Wendy, played by Kara Dumas, Michael, played by Anna Tompkins and John Darling, played by Gage Gockel, meet and befriend Peter Pan, played by Alexa Dumas, when Peter enters their nursery in search of his lost shadow.
