Temple to feature concert of world music
ONEONTA — A concert of music from around the world will be presented at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 8, at Temple Beth El of Oneonta. With selections from South America, Africa and Eastern Europe, the event is intended “as a celebration of our shared humanity,” according to a media release.
Performers will include clarinetist Robin Seletsky, flutist Ana Laura Gonzalez, pianist Michael Bauer and the a capella vocal ensemble Eight is Eneuf. Additionally, TBE’s newly installed rabbi, George Hirschfeld, will sing a selection of folk songs.
The event is free but donations will be accepted. Temple Beth El is at 83 Chestnut St. in Oneonta. Call 607-286-9085 for more information.
Postponed ballet screening rescheduled
ONEONTA — The screening of the Bolshoi Ballet’s production of “Giselle” at the Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center has been rescheduled for Sunday, April 5. Doors will open at noon and the show will begin at 1 p.m.
