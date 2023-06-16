OXFORD — 6 On The Square in Oxford will mark its 16th year this month, and the venue will celebrate the milestone with a Joe Jencks concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 17.
According to a media release, Jencks, considered to be an audience favorite, is a 25-year veteran of the international folk circuit, an award-winning songwriter, and celebrated vocalist based in Chicago.
Merging conservatory training with his Irish roots and working-class upbringing, he delivers engaged musical narratives filled with heart, soul, groove and grit.
Having penned several No. 1 folk songs, including the ever-relevant “Lady of The Harbor,” Jencks is also co-founder of the harmony trio Brother Sun. From festivals like Falcon Ridge, Kerrville, Mariposa and Old Songs to venues like Lincoln Center and Carnegie Hall, he is noted for the unique way he merges musical beauty, social consciousness and spiritual exploration. Blending well-crafted instrumentals and vivid songwriting, Jencks serves it all up with a lyric baritone voice.
In August 2022, Jencks released his 17th recording, “The Coming of the Years,” an album that centered around songs he wrote while on tour in Ireland over a 12-year period. It blends past and present with themes of immigration spanning multiple generations.
In addition to his performance work, Jencks’ skills as a vocal harmony arranger are in demand. With more than 30 appearances as a guest vocalist and arranger on various studio recordings, he brings a unique rich sound to the work of other artists.
On the stage, in the studio, or in the classroom, Jencks applies conservatory training to contemporary genres, bridging styles and techniques. Drawing on his Irish heritage (as a dual U.S./Irish citizen), he uses his lyrical voice to enchant, heal and inspire. He has won numerous songwriting awards and is also highly regarded as a song interpreter.
Tickets are $25 and may be purchased online at 6onthesquare.org or by calling 607-843-6876 for reservations. The doors will open at 6:30 p.m. The performance also will be streamed live online.
Masks and COVID-19 vaccinations are strongly encouraged but not required for entry.
Visit 6onthesquare.org for more information.
