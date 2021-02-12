Get Woke! Catskills will host a family-friendly reading of “A More Graceful Shaboom” by the book’s author, Jacinta Bunnell. The event will take place via Zoom at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17. A question-and-answer session will follow the reading. There’s no fee to attend, but registration is required. To register, visit www.getwokecatskills.org.
“A More Graceful Shaboom” is a children’s book with a gender nonbinary protagonist named Harmon Jitney. Harmon finds their joy and purpose in a magical satchel, which leads to an extraordinary, previously undiscovered universe. The book features LGBTQIA+ characters “seamlessly woven into a delightful, imagination-sparking story,” presenters said in a media release. The story follows Harmon as they “unlock the key to their own inner happiness and sense of community.”
“A More Graceful Shaboom” is illustrated by Crystal Vielula.
The event is the latest in an ongoing series of discussions and presentations offered by Get Woke! Catskills. Get Woke! co-founder Christina Hunt Wood said although the organization’s original focus centered on race, “incorporating more conversations around gender and sexuality is also critical to building a more equitable society.”
“We need to make space for our community to build connections and better understand the experiences of underrepresented people,” she said in the release.
It’s also important, she added, for all those who are marginalized in society to see themselves in culture. “Seeing people like yourself living rich lives on TV or in books can give you faith in the possibilities for your life, and role models to look to,” Wood said in the release. “‘A More Graceful Shaboom’ is such a great book for kids and adults alike. It’s fun, empowering and inclusive.”
Bunnell lives in the Hudson Valley and has toured the U.S. and Canada with The Sparkle Kids Action Network, The Gadabout Film Fest, Neko Case, Maeve End, Anne Elizabeth Moore, Julie Novak, Irit Reinheimer and Michael Truckpile.
She is the author of five coloring books, including “The Big Gay Alphabet Coloring Book,” “Sometimes the Spoon Runs Away With Another Spoon” and “Girls Are Not Chicks.” She is a co-founder of Hudson Valley B.R.A.W.L. (Broads’ Regional Arm Wrestling League), an arm wrestling league for ladies. Her books can be found at the Queerbook Committee, PM Press, and on Etsy.
To register or to learn more about Get Woke! Catskills’ upcoming programs, visit www.getwokecatskills.org.
