WILBER PARK —The Oneonta Community Concert Band will present its “Teddy Bear’s Picnic” program in Oneonta’s Wilber Park at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15.
“We are dedicating this concert to our friend, Marilyn Roper, principal flutist of the band for many years and president of our board from 2001 until her untimely death last October,” Thomas Beattie, acting president of the Oneonta Community Concert Band Association, said in a media release.
The free performance will be in the park’s large pavilion. Organizers invite listeners to bring lawn chairs and teddy bears. For children present, there will be a free raffle to win a panda or koala bear.
Kerri Hogle, who teaches instrumental music at Cooperstown Central School, will conduct the community band in selections to musically illustrate “Teddy Goes on a Trip.”
The program will include “Children’s March” by Edwin Franko Goldman, “Pixar Movie Magic” arranged by Michael Brown, “Cartoon Symphony” arranged by Larry Clark and the “Teddy Bear’s Picnic” by John W. Bratton and arranged by Paul Yoder.
Roper, a multi-instrumentalist, served as organist and music director at Atonement Lutheran Church in Oneonta. She was a member of the AFM Local 443, taught at the former St. Mary’s School and was the sole proprietor of the Crystal Phoenix shop.
She is survived by her life partner, Rene Prins, formerly a Local 443 president and a conductor of the Oneonta Community Concert Band.
As further stated in the release, Beattie described Roper’s work with OCCBA as appreciable and memorable. “A graduate of the Ithaca College School of Music, she was an accomplished musician, and as board president, a creative programmer who also served as music librarian,” he said. “Our annual Teddy Bear’s Picnic Concert was her idea and her favorite. She happily shopped for the teddy bears children could win and delighted in presenting the prizes. She will be with us in spirit, sitting, listening and smiling in the chair we have reserved for her.”
The band presents concerts throughout the year and includes professional and amateur musicians from throughout the area.
Call 607-376-7485 or visit the Facebook page of the Oneonta Community Concert Band for more information.
