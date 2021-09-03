Band to mark Labor Day with free concert

The Oneonta Community Concert Band will host a concert celebrating Labor Day at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5
The band will celebrate Labor Day and honor union ties with the free performance in in the large pavilion of Wilber Park in Oneonta.
It will present “Music from the Hills” in the under the direction of Andrew D. Pease.
The concert, arranged with assistance from the American Federation of Musicians Local 443, recognizes a decades-long relationship with the band, according to union officials, who said hopes are to set a Labor Day concert tradition and build membership. Local 443 applied for the grant that funds the Sept. 5 concert.
“Thanks to the generous support of the Music Performance Trust Fund, we are able to spread our wings and show off a little with this concert,” Pease said in a media release.
The recording industry’s MPTF provides admission-free, live, quality music in public programs performed by professional musicians in the United States and Canada. MPTF aims to expand concert opportunities for the listening public and to increase knowledge and appreciation for music, according to the release.
Labor Day, a federal holiday on the first Monday in September, recognizes the economic and social achievements of American workers. After many efforts at the local and state levels, workers, activists and union officials succeeded in their push for a federal holiday, approved by Congress in 1894.
The Oneonta Community Concert Band, under varied names, has performed in the area for more than 150 years. OCCBA has had ties to the AFM since 1912, which was five years after the founding of AFM Local 443, union officials said.
The long-term relationship makes the OCCBA “not only the bedrock of Local 443 but also the bedrock of the Oneonta community,” they said in the release.
OCCBA started in 1853 as the Oneonta Brass Band. The group changed names in 1889 to the Oneonta City Band and in 1980 to the Oneonta Community Band. In 2000, the name changed to the Oneonta Community Concert Band Association, a 501(c)3 nonprofit.
OCCBA consists of professional musicians from the Oneonta area, amateurs and students, officials said, and about 75 percent are Local 443 members. About 30 musicians will perform Sept. 5. Until the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the only other time the band took a leave from performing was during World War II.
“We are very grateful to Ruth Berry, president of Local 443 of the American Federation of Musicians, for helping us secure funding for this concert from the Music Performance Trust Fund,” Thomas Beattie, OCCBA acting president, said in the release. “The Fund is celebrating the return of live music, silenced for months by COVID. Thanks to Ruth and the MPTF, we are able to present our fourth outdoor concert of the summer, certainly cause for celebration!”
The concert program also highlights the community, according to Pease, an assistant professor of music and director of the instrumental music program at Hartwick College in Oneonta.
“The Sound of Music” is a reminder that “our hills are indeed alive,” Pease said, and “Johan de Meij’s ‘Songs from the Catskills’ sets familiar folk songs of our region.”
The band will pay tribute to its former music director Rene Prins, a former Local 443 president, with his original march, “Our Hometown Band,” which was composed for the OCCB in 2001. The program also includes “The Empire Strikes Back” by John Williams, “First Suite in E-flat” by Gustav Holst and a setting of “America the Beautiful.”
The union is open to instrumentalists, vocalists, dancers, support crew and other individuals who render musical services, union officials said, and between July 2019 and Aug. 16, 2021, AFM Local 443 membership has increased from 85 to 111.
Local 443 has collective bargaining agreements with Glimmerglass Opera Theatre, Catskill Choral Society and the Catskill Symphony Orchestra. While many members play with those groups, the most visible members are freelancers performing in varied genres and performance venues locally and outside the area, officials said.
For more information about the OCCBA and the concert, call 607-376-7485.
For more information about Local 443, contact President Ruth Berry at afmlocal443president@gmail.com or Secretary-Treasurer Daniel Hane at afmlocal443@gmail.com, P.O. Box 48, Oneonta NY 13820, or visit www.oneontamusicians.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.