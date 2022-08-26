The Oneonta Community Concert Band and the local musicians union will celebrate Labor Day with a performance in the city at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4.
The concert, with Andrew D. Pease conducting a program titled “Strike Up the Band,” will be in the large pavilion of Wilber Park, rain or shine, according to a media release.
Labor Day, a federal holiday on the first Monday in September, recognizes the economic and social achievements of American workers. Congress approved the holiday in 1894.
OCCBA has had ties to the American Federation of Musicians since 1912, which was five years after the founding of the AFM Local 443, union officials said.
The recording industry’s Music Performance Trust Fund provides admission-free, live, quality music in public programs performed by professional musicians, the release said, and Local 443 secured a MPTF grant for the local concert, which is free and open to the public.
“Thanks to the continued support of the MPTF for Labor Day weekend performances, the OCCBA and Local 443 are able to realize our vision of an annual celebration of life, live music and community on Labor Day Weekend,” Ruth Berry, president of Local 443, said.
The union and band presented a Labor Day concert last year.
On Sept. 4, the “Strike Up the Band!” program will feature a mix of traditional band music and more contemporary pieces.
“The Liberty Bell” by John Philip Sousa will be a march familiar to listeners, presenters said. The lineup includes “Star Wars: The Force by Awakens” by John Williams, “Halcyon Hearts” by Katahj Copley and “Gee, Officer Krupke” by Leonard Bernstein.
Frank Ticheli’s “An American Elegy,” “Selections from ‘Les Miserables’ by Claude-Michel Schonberg and George Gershwin’s “Strike Up the Band” are on the playlist chosen by Pease, a professor at Hartwick College in Oneonta. The band will pay tribute to its former long-time music director Rene Prins, a previous Local 443 president, with his original march, “Our Hometown Band.” The piece was composed for the OCCB in 2001.
OCCBA started in 1853 as the Oneonta Brass Band, and the group had various names over the decades. In 2000, the name changed to the Oneonta Community Concert Band Association, which is a 501c3 nonprofit organization.
The local union, which has about 120 members, is open to instrumentalists, vocalists, dancers, support crew and other individuals, union officials said.
Local 443 has collective bargaining agreements with the Glimmerglass Festival, the Catskill Choral Society and the Catskill Symphony Orchestra, officials said, and will complete negotiations with the newly formed Fenimore Chamber Orchestra this fall.
Under an ongoing membership drive, union officials said, members new to the AFM may join the local and the AFM without paying initiation fees. The drive ends Sept. 30.
For more information about Local 443, contact Berry at afmlocal443president@gmail.com, P.O. Box 48, Oneonta NY 13820, or visit www.oneontamusicians.org.
For more information about the OCCBA and the concert, call 607-376-7485. The band’s next concert will be at the Grand & Glorious Fall Fair in Oneonta’s Neahwa Park, large pavilion, at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11.
