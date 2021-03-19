To celebrate Ludwig van Beethoven’s 250th birthday this year, Catskill Symphony Orchestra is hosting a series of “Conversations with Beethoven.”
The third in the series, “Beethoven Conspiracy: The Illuminati,” will be at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 27, on YouTube, with a post-show conversation led by Maestro Maciej Zółtowski on Zoom.
The talk will examines if the composer was a member of the infamous secret society through clues in his music and personal items that connect to the political environment of the time. While the main conversation is open to the public on YouTube, the post-show discussion on Zoom with Zółtowski is limited to 20 participants. To attend the post-show discussion, RSVP by email at cso@oneonta.edu.
