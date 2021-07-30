Big band sounds to be featured

RICHFIELD SPRINGS — Small Town Big Band will perform at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4, as part of the Summer Concert Series in Spring Park in Richfield Springs, sponsored by the Richfield Springs Area Chamber of Commerce.
A 14-piece band from the Cooperstown area, Small Town Big Band features brass, reeds and rhythm and performs music from the 1930’s to the present day in the style of the Big Band Era. The music will take listeners back to a time when “Swing was the Thing” and people danced the night away at schools, night clubs and ballrooms or sat under the stars with a picnic basket listening to the sounds of Miller, Dorsey, Count Basie and other greats. The have a website at www.facebook.com/SmallTownBigBandCooperstown
Summer concerts are offered free for the public, rain or shine in the bandstand or on the lawn.
The Chamber has partnered with the village of Richfield Springs to provide entertainers Wednesday evenings through Aug. 25.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.