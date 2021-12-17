ONEONTA — Bigger Dreams Productions will present “Seasonal Stories, Songs and Poems” on YouTube at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 23.
According to a media release, the presentation will feature members of the board of directors of Bigger Dreams directed by Steve Dillon.
The board includes Dillon and Gary E. Stevens who share the office of president, Vice President Brooke Tallman, Treasurer Christopher Law and Secretary Allie Tabor-Church along with board members Rebecca Burk Sciallo, Chuck D’Imperio, Kathryn Dailey, Carol S. Dean, Jennifer Dibble, Darcy Gibson, Timothy Iversen, Maria Johnson, Mary-Jo Merk, Courtney Murphy, Mark Pawkett, Linda Reese, Kristen Schultz, Casey Thomas, Kathy Tobiassen and Adrienne Wise.
Filmed at Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center in Oneonta, the program may be accessed at https://tinyurl.com/2p8rc3vy.
Admission is free however, any and all donations will be appreciated.
