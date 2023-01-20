BAINBRIDGE — Bluegrass crowd-pleaser Remington Ryde will perform at the Bainbridge Town Hall Theatre at 15 N. Main St. at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21.
According to a media release, the band, formed in 2005, has become known for Ryan Frankhouser’s songwriting and the band’s reported unique and dynamic renditions of what are described as old favorite tunes. They have a distinct sound and old-time flair forged in the bluegrass-rich area of Pennsylvania from which they hail and borrow their name.
Remington Ryde is firmly rooted in the traditions of the early decades of bluegrass and country music. The band can be counted on for their powerful musicianship, entertainment, combined with Frankhouser’s smooth lead vocals, which sounds just as much at home with driving bluegrass tune as it does a tear-filled country weeper.
The members of Remington Ryde have come together to create a recipe of entertainment with a tight, cohesive sound.
In the last four years, the band has been nominated for 10 SPBGMA awards in Nashville, Tennessee, including Entertainers of the Year.
The doors will open at 6 p.m. and all performances are open seating. Tickets will be available at the door or may be reserved by calling 607-288-3882.
In the art gallery the works of Michael Price will be on display. The gallery will be open from 6 p.m. through intermission.
Visit www.jerichoarts.com for more information.
