Bluegrass band to perform

WALTON — Music on the Delaware will present Mile Twelve in concert at Walton Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13.
According to a media release, Mile Twelve is known for its spirited blend of original and traditional bluegrass, folk and Americana music.
The title of their newest album, City on a Hill, alludes to the idealized imagery of a shining city on a hill — a historical phrase that has often been applied to Boston. The contemporary band takes its name from the mile marker that sits at Boston’s southern border on route 93, the city’s main artery. It’s the road sign they’ve passed countless times while heading out on tour.
Winner of the 2020 International Bluegrass Music New Artist of the year award, the band previously won the band category in 2017 Momentum Awards presented by the association to emerging artists shortly before releasing their debut album, Onwards.
It was recently announced that Ella Jordan and Korey Brodsky joined the band.
Evan Murphy, co-founder of the band, plays guitar and sings full-time with the band. He received his degree in music from Boston College and teaches privately from his home in South Boston. He was nominated for a Momentum Award as Vocalist of the Year.
Catherine “BB” Bowness, taught herself how to play the banjo and later became New Zealand School of Music’s first banjo student. She is a winner of the 2015 Freshgrass contest and a winner of the 2020 Steve Martin Banjo Prize.
Nate Sabat is a bassist, vocalist, songwriter and arranger. He is a native New Yorker and attended LaGuardia High School as a vocal principal and studied upright bass at the Berklee College of Music. He has performed throughout Europe, Japan, New Zealand, Australia, Canada and the United States.
Jordan is a fiddler who grew up in Texas where she started playing twin fiddles with her sister. She holds a degree from Berklee College of Music where she was awarded a scholarship at the age of 16. In 2020, she was selected as a 2020 participant of the Acoustic Music Seminar.
Brodsky is a Boston based mandolinist and guitarist. He has been featured in numerous publications, was a 2013 IBMA Youth All Star, a member of the 2018 Acoustic Seminar, and a graduate of Berklee College of Music. He has toured with various national and local bands and in addition to performing, he teaches music lessons.
Tickets may be purchased for the in-person and live streamed concert at www.musiconthedelaware.org.
Mile Twelve will also give a free family-friendly music workshop at William B. Ogden Library at 42 Gardiner Place in Walton at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 13.
Looking ahead, Cherish the Ladies, will return to the Walton Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11.
