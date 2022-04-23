BAINBRIDGE — Zink & Company, a bluegrass band described in a media release as being firmly rooted in the traditions of the early decades of bluegrass and country music, will perform at Bainbridge Town Hall Theatre at 15 N. Main St. at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 23.
The band’s consistent powerful musicianship combined with Corey Zink’s smooth lead baritone vocals combine to provide a sound that is just as much at home with a driving bluegrass tune as with a tear-filled country weeper, the release notes.
Formed in 2012, Zink & Company includes lead vocalist and guitarist Corey Zink, John Roc on mandolin and vocals; Keith Edwards on bass and vocals; and Dan Menzone on banjo.
The musicians who share years of combined recording and performance experience have reportedly become known for Zink’s heartfelt songwriting and their unique and dynamic renditions of old favorite tunes.
Zink was born in the Berkshire Mountains of Massachusetts.
Coming from a large family of musicians, he spent most of his free time in jamming sessions at home or at bluegrass festivals where he was influenced to develop his own style of singing and playing.
He quickly became a fixture playing bass, acoustic guitar or mandolin.
The doors will open at 6 p.m. Tickets will be available at the door or may be reserved by calling 607-288-3882.
The works of Keiko Howard will be featured in the gallery from 6 p.m. until showtime and through intermission.
Visit jerichoarts.com or find Bainbridge Town Hall Theatre on Facebook for more information.
