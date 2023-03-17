BAINBRIDGE — The Jericho Arts Council will present David Davis and The Warrior River Boys at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at Bainbridge Town Hall Theater at 15 N. Main St. in Bainbridge.
According to a media release, Davis is an Alabama native and member of the Alabama Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame. He has traveled and performed as frontman for the bluegrass group, David Davis and the Warrior River Boys since 1984.
He is recognized as one of the foremost practitioners of the Monroe mandolin technique. His interest in old-time and bluegrass music grew organically from a musical family, both his father and grandfather were players and singers. His uncle, Cleo Davis, was Bill Monroe’s original Blue Grass Boy.
Members of the band include Robert Montgomery on banjo, Marty Hays on bass and vocals, Stan Wilemon on guitar and vocals, and Phillip James on fiddle.
Doors will open at 6 p.m. and all performances are open seating. Tickets will be available at the door or may be reserved by calling 607-288-3882.
A Student Art Showcase will be featured in the art gallery that evening. The gallery will be open from 6 p.m. through intermission and is free to the public.
Visit www.jerichoarts.com for more information.
