NBT Bank will sponsor this year’s free Summer Concert Series in East Park in Norwich. East Park is at the intersection of North Broad Street (state Highway 12) and East Main Street.
Performances will begin at 7 p.m. on the following Thursdays.
July 8: Ana Popovic
July 15: Asleep at the Wheel
July 22: The Garcia Project
July 29: Terrance Simien and the Zydeco Experience
Aug. 5: Shinyribs
Aug. 12: Tuba Skinny
Aug. 19: Shemekia Copeland
Aug. 26: National Reserve
According to a media release, only those who have received the COVID-19 vaccinations will be allowed to attend. Children 16 and younger who have not yet had a chance to be vaccinated may attend with a vaccinated adult.
The Summer Concert Series is organized by the Chenango Blues Association.
Visit www.chenangobluesfest.org for more information.
