FRANKLIN — The Franklin Farmers’ Market will welcome Thumbs & The Professor to the Music at the Market stage from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3.
According to presenters, the duo includes Tim Iversen and Will Walker who will be playing a wide variety of traditional and original blues.
Iversen, piano-voice, teaches instrumental music at Cooperstown Central School, is church organist at the First Baptist Church in Cooperstown and serves as a frequent music director for theatrical productions at Orpheus Theatre and SUNY Oneonta. He also performs in such small jazz combos as the Native Sons Jazz Trio, Other Guys Jazz Ensemble, Thumbs and Rancor and Old Masters.
Walker is a contemporary folk singer-songwriter based in Cooperstown. He writes poetic and melodic songs of family, memory, love and resilience. He is a regular performer at venues across the region, both solo and with his band, Bourbon & Branch.
The performance is free. Tables and chairs will be available and guests are welcome to bring their own seats.
The Market is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Institute Street and includes a variety of vendors from Franklin and surrounding towns.
Music at the Market is made possible with funds from the Delaware County Arts Grants, a regrant program of the New York State Council on the Arts with support from the governor and state Legislature and administered in Delaware County by the Roxbury Arts Group, the A. Lindsay & Olive B. O’Connor Foundation and Delaware County Economic Development.
