EARLVILLE — The Gibson Brothers will perform at 7 p.m. Friday, May 12, at Earlville Opera House at 18 E. Main St. in Earlville.
According to a media release, born on a northern New York dairy farm, Eric and Leigh Gibson started playing banjo and guitar in middle school. From those beginnings, the brothers joined forces with a team of musicians. The result was a creation of their own distinctive mix of heritage and soaring harmony, making them the premiere brother duet of the bluegrass genre, following in the footsteps of such legendary brother acts as the Stanley Brothers and Osborne Brothers.
Described as ‘the real deal,’ the Gibson Brothers can pick, sing, and write a good country song. They’ve won numerous bluegrass awards and released albums on almost every premier Americana label including Sugar Hill and Rounder and their songs have been recorded by such bluegrass legends as Del McCoury.
Tickets are $40 for general admission, $36 for members, $20 for college students, and $10 for those 17 and younger. Premiums apply to select seating. Tickets are available at www.earlvilleoperahouse.com or by calling 315-691-3550.
