Bushel installation to feature art and poetry

Hartwick College Visiting Assistant Professor of Art Leah Frankel will present a collaborative installation at Bushel Collective’s Response Space on Main Street in Delhi. “Intertexture: Weave and Word,” will open Sunday, Dec. 20, with an outdoor, socially distanced event, at 1 p.m. Frankel’s installation is the first work mounted in Response Space, the nonprofit collective’s new street-view gallery, according to a media release from the college.
“Approaching a window on a bustling street, coming close, peering through a portal into a space where meaning shifts between shape and language: with ‘Intertexture: Weave and Word,’ artist Leah Frankel and poet Iris Cushing use handmade weaving, projected animations, written text and two-dimensional elements to create a space where shapes come unmoored from their expected associations,” Bushel Collective said in announcing the installation. “Metaphors for growth and transformation (nebulas, geologic time, cell proliferation) emerge in woven and written forms, inviting the viewer/reader to depart, even momentarily, from the hustle of human activity.
The installation will be accompanied by “Before the Beginning, Picture the End,” a handmade, limited-edition collaborative zine available through Bushel Editions, featuring the work of Frankel and Cusing.
Frankel is a visual artist whose work deals with the relationship of human existence to its environment, according to the release. She was a fellow at the Hamiltonian Gallery in Washington D.C. and received an Ohio Arts Council Individual Excellence Award in 2015. Frankel earned a Master of Fine Arts degree at The Ohio State University in 2014.
The opening will feature a live sidewalk reading from “Before the Beginning, Picture the End.” A second reading event will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 2
