BUSHEL, at 106 Main St. in Delhi recently opened “TOXIC/TONIC.”
According to presenters, the show “brings together art and practice that question and investigate human entanglement with the actions of plants.”
The exhibit includes works by Marlene McCarty, Pareesa Pourian, Gavin Wilson, Night Blooming Cereus, Eliza Swann, Ulysses Jackson, EcoArtTech (Leila Nadir and Cary Peppermint), Botánica Cimarrón, Lyric Hunter, Amanda Monti, Adjua Gargi Nzinga Greaves, EarthSchool & Marguerite Uhlmann-Bower, Ken Buhler, and how to perform an abortion (Maureen Connor, Landon Newton, Kadambari Baxi).
An opening reception was not held, but the show is available during open hours of 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays and 10 a.m. to noon Wednesdays, or by appointment by emailing info@bushelcollective.org.
There are also events planned for this month related to the show.
For more details, visit www.bushel.org.
