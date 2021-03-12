Cooperstown Art Association’s annual student art show has gone virtual and is on display now.
“Artistic Discovery 2021,” featuring artwork by Otsego County high school students can be seen at https://artisticdiscovery21.weebly.com/ through March 26.
“An Artistic Discovery” is the featured exhibit at the CAA in March each year, displaying artwork submitted by high school students from Otsego County. According to a media release, the exhibit is treated as the first phase of the official Congressional Art Competition. The CAA will select six pieces to receive awards of merit, submitting those pieces to the Congressional Art Competition. From there, one student will be chosen to represent New York’s 19th Congressional District and have their work on display in the corridor leading to the United States Capitol.
The Cooperstown Art Association Galleries, now featuring its Spring Cleaning Art Bazaar, are at 22 Main St. in the Village Hall in Cooperstown. The gallery is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Call 607-547-9777 or visit www.cooeprstownart.com for more information.
