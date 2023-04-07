COOPERSTOWN — Two exhibits by Cooperstown Art Association, “OOPS! TOO LATE!” by Jules Feiffer in Gallery A and “Patterns” by Melissa Tevere in Gallery B, will open with a reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 14, on the front porch at 22 Main St. in Cooperstown.
According to a media release, the shows will remain on display from through May 10.
Feiffer’s illustrations, described as playful exhibit of works, exists to surprise, give a sense of spontaneity to the viewer and the illusion that the work hasn’t dried yet. The show is meant to convey a gut wrenching response. The drawings presented are all new and allow viewers to see Feiffer’s view of the times. Fred Astaire consistently dances throughout the entire exhibit. Feiffer seemingly effortlessly creates movement and excitement with every line and brushstroke to paper, working from his heart, not his head. There is no advance planning or goal, just his pure sense of self leaping from pen to paper. Contextual panels, by Katherine Novko of the Cooperstown Graduate Program, will be dispersed throughout the exhibit to give viewers a more comprehensive understanding of who Feiffer is and his creative process as it relates to the exhibit.
Feiffer’s Village Voice comic strip began in 1956 and continued for 42 years. It appeared in The Observer (London) and other newspapers and periodicals in the United States and around the world. His cartoons have won a number of awards, including a Pulitzer Prize, and have influenced several generations of cartoonists and writers. He illustrated the children’s book classic, “The Phantom Toll Booth” after which he wrote and illustrated 19 children’s books. Among his plays and screenplays are “Little Murders,” “Carnal Knowledge” and “Popeye.”
As further stated in the release, “Patterns” in Gallery B, is based on Tevere’s visits to Otsego County, and include both small, straight-forward, plein air paintings that reflect her interest in light and weather as well as larger, studio paintings that use mixed media materials to expand the boundaries of the central paintings.
Materials include writings by Cooperstown natives, James Fenimore Cooper and Susan Fenimore Cooper, who wrote extensively about the New York wilderness and the connection between spirituality and nature.
Tevere, born in Philadelphia, in 1966, received her Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from Temple University’s Tyler School of Art in 1988. She spent a semester of her junior year studying painting in Rome, Italy, where her interest in the landscape was cemented. In 1987, she was awarded a fellowship to study at Yale University’s “Yale at Norfolk” visual arts residency program.
Tevere is the founder of MamaCita, an award-winning Philadelphia-based women’s cooperative in the arts. She is the editor of two fine art and creative writing compilations, Extraordinary Gifts: Remarkable Women of the Delaware Valley (for which she wrote the forward) and Forgotten Philadelphia: Art and Writing Inspired by Philadelphia Heritage Sites, both published by Philadelphia Stories Books. She has exhibited extensively including solo exhibits at the Love Park Visitors Center, Philadelphia, the Smyrna Opera House, Smryna, Delaware, and group exhibits at the State Capital building, Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, Goggleworks, Reading, Pennsylvania, CANO in Oneonta, and 25 Main Collective in Cherry Valley. She is also a singer-songwriter and is working on her first album, tentatively titled “Write Your Own Song.”
Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Call 607-547-9777 or visit www.cooperstownart.com for more information.
