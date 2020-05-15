The Cooperstown Art Association's 85th annual National Juried Art Exhibition will be virtual this year, according to a media release from the organization.
The entry procedure will remain essentially unchanged. Because the exhibit will only be viewed online, it is important to follow the guidelines for appropriate image quality already described in the prospectus, the release said. Without the need to frame or ship work, the entry deadline is extended to May 30, with jurying results to be sent out via email by June 15. The CAA will continue to offer its awards, decided by juror Emma Golden. All work must be for sale and will be available for patrons to purchase on the CAA website at www.cooperstownart.com.
