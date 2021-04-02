The Cooperstown Art Association will open two exhibits Friday, April 9. “Recent Paintings” by Robert Moylan, a solo show of landscapes in gouache will be featured in Gallery A, while Gallery B will feature “The Essence Of” by Carol Saggese, a solo show of acrylic abstracts. Both will be on display through May 12.
Moylan is a landscape painter from Waterford. Inspired by the rolling landscapes of Rensselaer and Washington counties, Moylan captures “rural beauty” in his gouache panoramas, presenters said in a media release. “While humans are not depicted, their impact on the landscape is always felt, through glimpses of neatly plowed fields or through farm buildings often found tucked away under dramatic skies or under the light of a full moon.”
Saggese lived in Oneonta her entire life and began her creative career later in her life, the release said. “It is clear that beneath the many layers of her paintings, there lies an expert understanding of the relationships between shape, color, movement and depth,” the release said.
In addition to the two exhibits, the CAA Gallery Shop will reopen on April 9, and will remain open through October.
The Cooperstown Art Association galleries and shop are open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. The gallery will not host opening receptions this year. Mask wearing and social distancing will be required while visiting CAA.
The CAA is at 22 Main St. in Cooperstown. For more information, visit www.cooperstownart.com.
