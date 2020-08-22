COOPERSTOWN — Two exhibits opened Friday, Aug. 21, at Cooperstown Art Association at 22 Main St. in Cooperstown. “In Plain Sight,” a group show and “Life, Still,” a solo show by Karen Elting will remain on exhibit through Sept. 23.
According to a media release, Gallery A features a collection of photography, paintings and drawings by local artists Lordan Bunch, Matt Denison, Julie Huntsman, David Linzer, Steph Marcus and son, Theo Shestakofsky and Paramjit Singh.
Described as rarely exhibiting their work in Cooperstown, they are now “In Plain Sight.” All locally employed, they share aspects of their artwork on social media platforms such as Facebook, Celebrate Cooperstown and Instagram.
Bunch has been publicly exhibiting his paintings on an easel on his front lawn since March. Marcus has been collaborating with her 1½ year old son, Theo, to produce information packed diaries of periods of time in his development.
In Gallery B, “Life, Still” features still lifes in prismacolor pencils, watercolor and graphite by Karen Murtaugh Elting of Oneonta.
Originally from Connecticut, Elting has lived in Otsego County since 1971, and has been involved with the local arts community ever since.
She is a founding member of a weekly life-drawing group and exhibited her figure studies in local, regional and national juried shows for many years, culminating in a profile in “American Artist” magazine in 2002.
Her closely-observed drawings in pencil, charcoal and conté pay homage to Rembrandt, Ingres and Scheele, among others.
As a result of workshops with artists Jack Beal and Sondra Freckelton, Elting was inspired to explore other media and subjects and has recently been concentrating on small still lifes using color media.
The new works are said to bring the same close observation and realist sensibility to everyday objects and celebrate the ability of things individuals all use and value to speak to them.
CAA’s galleries are open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Call 607-547-9777 or visit www.cooperstownart.com for more information.
