ONEONTA — The Catskill Symphony Orchestra will present its annual Cabaret Concert and Guest Conductor Competition Fundraiser for the first time since 2019 at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 26, at SUNY Oneonta’s Alumni Field House.
According to a media release, this year’s Cabaret, the first conducted by new CSO Music Director Maciej Żółtowski, will be emceed by Oneonta radio host Leslie Ann Parmerter and include a silent auction beginning at 6 p.m.
Three guest conductor candidates will make their appeals before intermission. The second half of the concert will feature jazz-pop vocalist Mandy Harvey. Harvey was the Golden Buzzer winner on America’s Got Talent and is an award-winning singer, songwriter and speaker who lost her residual hearing at 19.
After Harvey’s set the guest conductor competition winner will be announced and lead the CSO in a rendition of John Philip Sousa’s “The Stars and Stripes Forever.”
Tickets are $50 and may be purchased at https://tinyurl.com/2e9tjp57. Votes for guest conductor candidates may be registered at www.catskillsymphony.org/cabaret or at the event.
Attendees will be required to wear masks.
Visit www.catskillsymphony.org/cabaret for more information.
