GILBERTSVILLE — Musical storytellers Keith Torgan and Barbara Siesel will present “Buried Treasure: Uncovering the Songs of a Lifetime” at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 15, at The Major’s Inn in Gilbertsville.
According to a media release, described as a funny, poignant modern cabaret, the production will feature a potpourri of musical genres in which the buried treasures of a lifetime are uncovered. The journey into recollection may even have patrons recalling their own hidden treasures.
Through an engaging mix of original songs, stories, flute and guitar, Torgan and Siesel, audiences are known to respond with laughter, tears and possibly even action.
A fundraising event for the Major's Inn, tickets are $20 tickets and will be sold at the door and may also be reserved by calling 607-783-2967.
Visit www.buriedtreasure.life for more information.
