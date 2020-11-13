Chenango Arts Council’s latest exhibit in the Mariea Brown and Raymond Loft Galleries honors Norwich Theater Company’s 10th year.
Because of COVID, the company is unable to present shows to the public, but to mark the event Norwich Theater Company and CAC have partnered to present an anniversary retrospective featuring props, posters, costumes and photographs of past shows. It will be on display through Dec. 4 and available for private viewing by calling 607-336-2787.
The council, at 27 W. Main St. in Norwich, will also host its 2020 Member Show from Dec. 15 to Jan. 15. Artists wishing to participate may drop off their works between Dec. 1 and 10.
For more information, call 607-336-2787, email info@chenangoarts.org or visit chenangoarts.org.
