Café to present jazz ensemble

COOPERSTOWN — Origins Café at 558 Beaver Meadow Road in Cooperstown will welcome Hyuna Park, Amadis Dunkel and band to the third event in its first Featured Artist Concert Series on Saturday, Aug. 28.
According to a media release, an award-winning jazz pianist, Park’s musical universe is connected to New York and its vibrant jazz tradition while at the same time embracing her Korean and classical roots.
She was the 2018 winner of the International Women in Jazz Festival as well as the Jimmy Heath Award. She has graced the stage with Grammy award-winners such as Linda Oh, Luis Bonilla, Michael Mossman and Vincent Herring and performed at the Kennedy Center and French Embassy in Washington, D.C., Dizzy Gillespie Auditorium, and the United Nations, as well as a number of embassies and cultural centers throughout New York City.
Park will be featured with Swiss trombonist and husband, Amadis Dunkel. Over the past two decades, he has performed and recorded across the United States, Europe, in the Middle East, Africa and Asia. In New York City, he has worked with musicians on the international stage, many of them Grammy winners and nominees.
Drummer Austin Walker will be joined by Evan Jagels on bass.
A free music workshop with the artists, open to all regardless of experience, will be offered at 5:30 p.m. Cocktails at 6:30 p.m. will be followed by the concert at 7:30 p.m.
Food will be provided by the Origins Café Growing Leaders Program, which works with area youths on planting, harvesting, preparing and storing foods.
Tickets are $20 and may be purchased at www.originscafe.org/events.
