ONEONTA — The Community Arts Network of Oneonta has issued its annual call for artists in New York for its 2022-23 season.
Jurors will be Nancy Callahan of Oneonta, Jenny Kemp of Troy and Keith Simpson of Alfred.
According to a media release, all media will be considered.
Exhibits take place in one or more of the three galleries at Wilber Mansion at 11 Ford Ave. in Oneonta. Each exhibit will open with an artist reception on the first Saturday of the month. Openings will be held in-person pending state regulations regarding the pandemic.
Applications may be submitted at www.canoneonta.org or by emailing exhibitions@canoneonta.org with the subject CANO Open Call and the artist’s name.
The submissions deadline is Jan. 31.
Visit www.canoneonta.org for more information.
The gallery exhibit featuring Ahmed Ozsever + Neeraja D and Rhonda Harrow Engel will remain available through Jan. 16. Hours are 2 to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday and noon until 3 Saturday and Sunday.
The Writers Salon will return in February.
